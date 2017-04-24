Uber/Shutterstock

2017 has not been a good year for Uber. A weekend profile of CEO Travis Kalanick offered up a host of embarrassing revelations, including nearly being deleted from the App Store and several extremely unfriendly “ex-friend” quotes. But that’s just one lowlight of a disastrous 2017 for the ride-sharing company. Here’s an overview of their scandals so far this year.

January 28th

Donald Trump signs an executive order that effectively bans Muslims from entering the United States. Protests immediately break out at airports, including New York’s JFK. The New York Taxi Association stops all rides to JFK for one hour as a form of protest. Uber doesn’t participate, and accusations begin that’s due to Travis Kalanick working on the Trump administration’s Economic Advisory Council.

Kalanick explained that action to his employees, many of whom are immigrants themselves, by insisting it was apolitical:

“We’ll partner with anyone in the world as long they’re about making transportation in cities better, creating job opportunities, making it easier to get around, getting pollution out of the air and traffic off the streets,” Kalanick told employees. “It’s about the leaders we have to work with around the world, not just here in the United States but everywhere,” he added. “And being optimistic — asking can we make urban mobility better?”

Needless to say, the answer didn’t resonate.

January 29th

In response to Uber’s refusal to go along with the strike and Kalanick’s working with Trump, the hashtag #DeleteUber begins trending. Rival rideshare service Lyft donates $1 million to the ACLU to underscore its difference with Uber. Uber responds by setting up a $3 million defense fund for employees affected by the ban. Ultimately, at least half a million users delete their Uber accounts completely, while an unknown number of others delete the app or simply stop using the service.

February 2nd

Kalanick announces he will resign from the Economic Advisory Council.

February 19th

Former Uber employee Susan Fowler details sexual harassment at Uber’s headquarters as a severe, wide-ranging problem.

“When I reported the situation, I was told by both HR and upper management that even though this was clearly sexual harassment and he was propositioning me, it was this man’s first offense, and that they wouldn’t feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning and a stern talking-to. Upper management told me that he ‘was a high performer’ (i.e. had stellar performance reviews from his superiors) and they wouldn’t feel comfortable punishing him for what was probably just an innocent mistake on his part.”

Fowler’s post is quickly supported by other employees at Uber. #DeleteUber begins trending again on Twitter as Kalanick calls for a full investigation into the problem.

February 20th

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is hired to investigate Fowler’s sexual harassment allegations.