HTC Vive

If you’re like me, you’re waiting for the day when virtual and augmented reality aren’t just fun buzz words, but a very real part of our daily lives. A time when they’re not just for gaming implications, but something that will allow you to have experiences that transcend the time and space of where you are.

Don a headset and swim with sharks in the Maldives? Check. Walk through a new apartment without schlepping across Midtown? Sure, why not? Canoodling with strangers on a beach in Ibiza? That’s coming, for sure. That last one got your attention, huh?

One of my missions at this year’s CES (other than listening to Nick Offerman talk technological masturbation) was to delve into how far VR and AR technology has come using very simple criteria: Is this something I’d actually want to use? Or, is it something that I feel I have to use? And if that meant shoving my face into endless headsets donned by hundreds of strangers that had come before me, then so be it.

I’m here for you, after all.

With that in mind, there were a few experiences at CES that caught my attention due to their concept and spectacle. One was called Hypersuit, from a Paris-based startup, where you lay down onto a horizontal wing suit to fly through a virtual world, sampling extreme experiences like flying off a cliff.