At the intersection of technology and engineering, you’ll find Virtual Reality — the much-buzzed about tech that will eventually be so cool that we’ll all Matrix ourselves. These days, most VR is a static, stereoscopic film which allows you to visually explore a single spot. The future of VR is more than that. It’s a fully immersive experience in which you can run, jump, climb, swim, fly, study, and research through space and time.

In this new VR-era, Sólfar Studios is blazing the path. They’ve built a VR world where you can viscerally explore Mount Everest, right now. The Everest VR experience from their studio allows the VR user to feel the wonders of being at Everest’s base camp before actually climbing the mountain in real time. You can take steps, cross rickety ladders, and even leave offerings on Buddhist altars.

It is so immersive that even though you’re virtually standing on the precipice of a virtual cliff on virtual Everest, you end up with real vertigo (it’s true, we tried it).

Sólfar Studios isn’t trying to replace travel with mathematical algorithms and world-building technology. Their aim is to inspire the next generation to travel for scientific research (and high adventure) and to build the technology that will transport us to places we can only dream of seeing.

We sat down with Thor Gunnarsson the co-founder Sólfar to talk about his app. We touched on the development of the program and how its going to change the way we learn, travel, and explore.