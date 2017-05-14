Shutterstock

Despite a “highly unusual” patch from Microsoft to update their long unsupported operating systems and an apparent “kill code” that could allegedly bring an end to the ransomware, the Wanncrypt/Wannacry attack continues to grow around the globe. According to BBC News, at least “200,000 victims in at least 150 countries” have been affected by the bug and the biggest threat seems to be businesses still running outdated or unsecured Windows systems. The attack began its spread on Friday, hitting computers in Russia, Europe, and the UK, and nearly bringing the National Health Service in England to a halt.

According to the New York Times, the kill switch was only a temporary stop to the spread of the bug and the hackers behind the attack could “create a variant” of their domain and continue, something Comae Technologies Matthieu Suiche expected them to do. Now that the ransomware is back on the move, Europol’s Rob Wainwright is fearing the worst: