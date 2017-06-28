What Is The ‘Peanut’ App? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ‘Tinder For Moms’

Web Culture Editor
06.28.17

Shutterstock

On Wednesday morning, Good Morning America ran a segment about a hot new app being touted as “Tinder for moms” that is starting to sweep playgrounds across the nation. It’s called Peanut, and the app is looking to connect moms with other like-minded moms in need of friendship and support during what can be a very challenging and often times lonely period in a woman’s life.

The app was created by London-based CEO and founder Michelle Kennedy — who was previously involved with the dating apps Badoo and Bumble, the latter of which she named — when she personally entered motherhood a few years ago. As the first in her circle of friends to become a mom, Kennedy realized the need for the companionship of other moms when scrolling Instagram during a late night feeding session and seeing all her friends posting from the club. “I just felt like I needed to speak to another woman who was doing the same thing as me,” she told Good Morning America.

