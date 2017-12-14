What Will A Future Without Net Neutrality Look Like?

What does the future of the internet without net neutrality look like? There are no shortage of apocalyptic scenarios, although they all pale next to the legal nightmare that will be what happens when the FCC almost certainly abdicates its role.
The future of a supposedly non-net-neutral world is a weird, messy one, and a broad-based apocalypse is less likely than a world where even something as simple as radio waves become a matter of the haves and the have-nots.
- It’s very easy to imagine a world without net neutrality: Just look at your phone. For much of the time smartphones have existed, there’s been zero regulation requiring net neutrality. Indeed, as we’ve said before, your “unlimited” plan is actually quite limited. Considering half of all web traffic comes from mobile devices, the apocalypse has been here for a while.
- In fact, much of what people are worried about has already happened: Cable providers were completely free to cap how much data you use and exempt its services, to strongarm services like Netflix into paying for a “fast lane”, and other egregious abuses. All the FCC is doing, in the end, is telling these companies that they can keep doing this.
- The question isn’t what internet service providers, or ISPs, will do. It’s how internet companies, states, and cities will react: The reality is, Google, Netflix, Amazon, all the services that we use now, either can pay the fees ISPs are demanding of them or simply have so much leverage and can afford enough lawyers that ISPs don’t dare anger them. The question for them is, is it cheaper to just pay the fees and leave everybody else to their fate? Or do they try to build their own internet and get around it?
- Building your own internet isn’t as hard as you might think: This is already being done, most notably in Detroit with a mesh network, which is the most logical and feasible technology at the moment. But there’s plenty of others, if you’re an internet-dependent company with deep pockets. Microsoft is hard at work using TV spectrum to blanket rural areas in high-speed internet, called white-space broadband. While Google has “paused” its program installing gigabit fiber to America, it could easily fire that up again. Amazon is owned by a man who has his own rocket company and could start putting satellite networks in the air. And, of course, cities and towns can, and will likely be forced to, build their own networks.
It’s more than that. It’s not just that cable companies and internet providers can keep doing what they’ve been doing. It can and will get much worse. You think your internet is slow now? Just wait.
Or you can pay the premium rate for faster service. Not the best service. That will be for the titans of industry.
It’s the party of less government using that false narrative to shove a different type of regulation up our asses. Somehow that deregulation policy only works out for the rich and well connected.
This puts a pretty face on it, or at least tries to. But any deregulation of any industry is never good for the average consumer in the long run. Whether it’s our food, our air, or our internet.