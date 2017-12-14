What Will A Future Without Net Neutrality Look Like?

Getty Image

What does the future of the internet without net neutrality look like? There are no shortage of apocalyptic scenarios, although they all pale next to the legal nightmare that will be what happens when the FCC almost certainly abdicates its role.

The future of a supposedly non-net-neutral world is a weird, messy one, and a broad-based apocalypse is less likely than a world where even something as simple as radio waves become a matter of the haves and the have-nots.

It’s very easy to imagine a world without net neutrality: Just look at your phone. For much of the time smartphones have existed, there’s been zero regulation requiring net neutrality. Indeed, as we’ve said before, your “unlimited” plan is actually quite limited. Considering half of all web traffic comes from mobile devices, the apocalypse has been here for a while.

In fact, much of what people are worried about has already happened: Cable providers were completely free to cap how much data you use and exempt its services, to strongarm services like Netflix into paying for a “fast lane”, and other egregious abuses. All the FCC is doing, in the end, is telling these companies that they can keep doing this.

The question isn’t what internet service providers, or ISPs, will do. It’s how internet companies, states, and cities will react: The reality is, Google, Netflix, Amazon, all the services that we use now, either can pay the fees ISPs are demanding of them or simply have so much leverage and can afford enough lawyers that ISPs don’t dare anger them. The question for them is, is it cheaper to just pay the fees and leave everybody else to their fate? Or do they try to build their own internet and get around it?