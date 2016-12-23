’16 And Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Has Died

MTV

Former 16 and Pregnant cast member Valerie Fairman has died. She was 23.

According to a report from TMZ, Fairman was found to be unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend’s home. Fairman’s mother told the outlet that Valerie’s friend broke down the door of the bathroom after attempts were made to get Valerie to open the door. TMZ says Fairman’s family believes the death was the result of an overdose, although a toxicology test is being conducted to confirm the exact cause. Fairman leaves behind her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.

MTV has released a statement commenting on Fairman’s passing.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” read MTV’s release following news of their former reality subject’s death. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

A number of former 16 & Pregnant stars have expressed sorrow and shock in response to Fairman’s death.

“Rest Easy Angel,” wrote Jenelle Evans in the caption of an accompanying picture featuring Evans and Fairman together. “#RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh.”

Rest Easy Angel. 💔👼🏽 #RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh. A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:20am PST

Don't take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close. 😞 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

Evans wasn’t alone in lending a compassionate voice in the wake of the tragic news, although her quickly deleted “I told her to stay on track” tweet generated criticism online for its tone.

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

So sorry to hear news of Valerie. Sending condolences to her daughter and family. 😔 RIP — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 22, 2016

(Via TMZ & E! News)