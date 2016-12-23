’16 And Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Has Died

#MTV
12.22.16 2 hours ago 3 Comments

MTV

Former 16 and Pregnant cast member Valerie Fairman has died. She was 23.

According to a report from TMZ, Fairman was found to be unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend’s home. Fairman’s mother told the outlet that Valerie’s friend broke down the door of the bathroom after attempts were made to get Valerie to open the door. TMZ says Fairman’s family believes the death was the result of an overdose, although a toxicology test is being conducted to confirm the exact cause. Fairman leaves behind her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.

MTV has released a statement commenting on Fairman’s passing.

“We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing,” read MTV’s release following news of their former reality subject’s death. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

A number of former 16 & Pregnant stars have expressed sorrow and shock in response to Fairman’s death.

“Rest Easy Angel,” wrote Jenelle Evans in the caption of an accompanying picture featuring Evans and Fairman together. “#RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh.”

Rest Easy Angel. 💔👼🏽 #RIPValerie my heart is heavy and my prayers go out to your family and Nevaeh.

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on

Evans wasn’t alone in lending a compassionate voice in the wake of the tragic news, although her quickly deleted “I told her to stay on track” tweet generated criticism online for its tone.

(Via TMZ & E! News)

TOPICS#MTV
TAGS16 AND PREGNANTMTVValerie Fairman

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP