Clint Worthington

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are coming up this Sunday, September 17th, and with it the prerequisite watch parties. You’re going to need some powerful libations to honor the nominees this year, and we’ve got you covered — as the hosts of the film and mixology podcast Alcohollywood, mixing media and craft cocktails is our wheelhouse.

Hence Uproxx tapped us to provide a few select libations in honor of some of our favorite nominees from the Best Comedy and Drama categories. Enjoy (and drink responsibly, of course)!

STRANGER SLING

(from Stranger Things)

Maple syrup, for rim

Coarse sea salt, for rim

1 1/2 ounces Knob Creek bourbon whiskey

½ ounce framboise

¼ ounce fig-infused vodka

¼ ounce maraschino cherry syrup

1/2 ounce lime juice

3 ounces pear juice

Dash, grand poppy tincture

The protagonists of Netflix’s nostalgia-fueled horror hit are a little too young to drink this, but we wanted to capture their youthful spirit all the same. To that end, we settled on a drink that is both a play on the Singapore Sling and a sickly sweet ode to Eleven’s favorite meal: Eggo waffles. Cherry, lime and pear make for great complements to the spiciness of the bourbon, and the salt rim counterbalances the sweetness of the cocktail nicely. Also, I double-dog dare you to dip the Eggo in the drink – you won’t be sorry.

To make: Rim a Collins glass with maple syrup and sea salt. Combine bourbon, vodka, framboise, syrup, juices and tincture in a shaker with large ice cubes. Shake until incorporated, then strain neat into the glass. Garnish with Eggo.