Stranger Slings And Violent Delights: The Perfect Cocktails For The 2017 Emmys

#Emmys 2017
and 09.15.17 1 hour ago

Clint Worthington

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are coming up this Sunday, September 17th, and with it the prerequisite watch parties. You’re going to need some powerful libations to honor the nominees this year, and we’ve got you covered — as the hosts of the film and mixology podcast Alcohollywood, mixing media and craft cocktails is our wheelhouse.

Hence Uproxx tapped us to provide a few select libations in honor of some of our favorite nominees from the Best Comedy and Drama categories. Enjoy (and drink responsibly, of course)!

Clint Worthington

STRANGER SLING
(from Stranger Things)

Maple syrup, for rim
Coarse sea salt, for rim
1 1/2 ounces Knob Creek bourbon whiskey
½ ounce framboise
¼ ounce fig-infused vodka
¼ ounce maraschino cherry syrup
1/2 ounce lime juice
3 ounces pear juice
Dash, grand poppy tincture

The protagonists of Netflix’s nostalgia-fueled horror hit are a little too young to drink this, but we wanted to capture their youthful spirit all the same. To that end, we settled on a drink that is both a play on the Singapore Sling and a sickly sweet ode to Eleven’s favorite meal: Eggo waffles. Cherry, lime and pear make for great complements to the spiciness of the bourbon, and the salt rim counterbalances the sweetness of the cocktail nicely. Also, I double-dog dare you to dip the Eggo in the drink – you won’t be sorry.

To make: Rim a Collins glass with maple syrup and sea salt. Combine bourbon, vodka, framboise, syrup, juices and tincture in a shaker with large ice cubes. Shake until incorporated, then strain neat into the glass. Garnish with Eggo.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys 2017
TAGSEMMYSemmys 2017

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP