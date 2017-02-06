The 2017 Super Bowl commercials covered a wide range of topics and styles. We had cars advocating fair employment practices, an injured egg telling people about taxes, alcoholic ghost dogs, and more. Some were even pretty good, which has been a rarity in recent years, in large part because it’s hard to find something that will please everyone, and if you try too hard you end up pleasing no one. A bunch of commercials fell into that trap, too. Rather than take you through them all one-by-one, however, I think the best course of action is to stick to highlights and lowlights.
Presented below, the best and worst of the 2017 Super Bowl commercials.
BEST: Adolphus Busch is Fievel Mousekewitz now
There were a bunch of politically slanted ads this year, from 84 Lumber’s partially rejected immigration story to Audi’s discussion of the wage gap, but the most notable was this one from Budweiser. In 60 seconds, it tells the abbreviated origin story of Adolphus Busch, starting with him coming to America and ending with him meeting Eberhard Anheuser in a bar. People got mad about it because it comes off pro-immigration at a time when that is a red-hot issue, but I’d like to pull back from that for a second to point out something else: It’s kind of just the plot of An American Tail, right? Like right down to the ocean-based disaster?
Anyway, the point here is that I would probably watch a full-length movie about Adolphus Busch, and I would especially watch it if Anheuser and Busch sing a drunken duet of “Somewhere Out There.”
WORST: The cell phones wars are now totally out of hand
T-Mobile ran a bunch of ads this year, featuring everything from a dancing Justin Bieber to a horny Kristen Schaal to the ad I’ve posted above, featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart continuing their push to become America’s greatest comedy team. (This is still weird. If I had a time machine, explaining this to people in 1995 would be one of my favorite things to do.) The whole thing was… fine, and it wouldn’t have been noteworthy at all if it didn’t lead to the official, verified Verizon account tweeting this during the Super Bowl, which I will present without context.
What the hell are any of us doing?
They try waaay to hard, and many of the ads are all over the place in terms of plot.
The mr. Clean ad was funny to me, and would have been great of they didn’t cut back to her real hisband. Like, keep going. Middleaged housewife getting hot over a cleaning product cartoon character is so stupid it works. Marge Simpson & Brawny guy anyone?
The Honda yearbook ad was good too, though I didn’t know half of those people.
dad faking his death commercial all the way…
A shitty Kangaroo is better than John Malkovich yelling at Johnmalkovich.com over the phone?
0 credibility.
The Mr. Clean ad was great. They’ve been dancing around the idea that lonely housewives want to bang Mr. Clean for 50 years. Now it’s finally out in the open.
THERE IS NO SEX THERE IS ONLY CLEAN