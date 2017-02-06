Anheuser-Busch

The 2017 Super Bowl commercials covered a wide range of topics and styles. We had cars advocating fair employment practices, an injured egg telling people about taxes, alcoholic ghost dogs, and more. Some were even pretty good, which has been a rarity in recent years, in large part because it’s hard to find something that will please everyone, and if you try too hard you end up pleasing no one. A bunch of commercials fell into that trap, too. Rather than take you through them all one-by-one, however, I think the best course of action is to stick to highlights and lowlights.

Presented below, the best and worst of the 2017 Super Bowl commercials.

BEST: Adolphus Busch is Fievel Mousekewitz now

There were a bunch of politically slanted ads this year, from 84 Lumber’s partially rejected immigration story to Audi’s discussion of the wage gap, but the most notable was this one from Budweiser. In 60 seconds, it tells the abbreviated origin story of Adolphus Busch, starting with him coming to America and ending with him meeting Eberhard Anheuser in a bar. People got mad about it because it comes off pro-immigration at a time when that is a red-hot issue, but I’d like to pull back from that for a second to point out something else: It’s kind of just the plot of An American Tail, right? Like right down to the ocean-based disaster?

Anyway, the point here is that I would probably watch a full-length movie about Adolphus Busch, and I would especially watch it if Anheuser and Busch sing a drunken duet of “Somewhere Out There.”

WORST: The cell phones wars are now totally out of hand





T-Mobile ran a bunch of ads this year, featuring everything from a dancing Justin Bieber to a horny Kristen Schaal to the ad I’ve posted above, featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart continuing their push to become America’s greatest comedy team. (This is still weird. If I had a time machine, explaining this to people in 1995 would be one of my favorite things to do.) The whole thing was… fine, and it wouldn’t have been noteworthy at all if it didn’t lead to the official, verified Verizon account tweeting this during the Super Bowl, which I will present without context.

Yes @Tmobile, we're into BDSM. Bigger coverage map, Devastating Speed, and Massive capacity. — Verizon (@verizon) February 6, 2017

Unfortunately no one will hear your safe word if you're on @Tmobile. 🤐 — Verizon (@verizon) February 6, 2017

What the hell are any of us doing?