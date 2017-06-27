If there’s a downside to the current Peak TV era, it’s that there’s just so much of it to sort through. With so many quality shows premiering, it’s easy to lose track of what’s really worth watching. To help you simplify your viewing schedule, we’ve assembled an ever-evolving list of the must-know-about premieres that are popping up on broadcast, cable, and streaming in the near future.
Last Update: June 19th
Zoo Season 3 — CBS, June 29th
The third season of the globetrotting drama continues to follow its characters as they try to find a cause for a baffling influx of animal attacks against humans the world over.
At least the summer isn’t dead anymore.
Remember reruns? Me neither.
Happy to see some love for Killjoys, my favorite summer show. Game of Thrones is always the show I look forward to most, and I’ll definitely be watching Orange is the New Black and Orphan Black. Hopefully Glow will be another strong series.
So what about the FX show about crack?