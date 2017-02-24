Fox

Monday’s episode of 24: Legacy featured footage of a terrorist attack that hit a little too close to reality. Instead of faking some news footage for the show’s storyline, the producers used real footage from the 2013 Westgate shopping mall terror attacks in Nairobi. The attacks resulted in 67 dead and 175 injured after four masked gunmen from the al-Shabaab terror group stormed the mall and opened fire. The New York Times described the attacks as “chilling” and HBO produced a documentary that put faces to the terror of that day.