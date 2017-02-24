The White House Web Site Has Serious Issues

The Producers For ’24: Legacy’ Were Forced To Apologize After Using Footage From A Very Real Terrorist Attack

#24
Managing Editor, Trending
02.23.17 2 Comments

Fox

Monday’s episode of 24: Legacy featured footage of a terrorist attack that hit a little too close to reality. Instead of faking some news footage for the show’s storyline, the producers used real footage from the 2013 Westgate shopping mall terror attacks in Nairobi. The attacks resulted in 67 dead and 175 injured after four masked gunmen from the al-Shabaab terror group stormed the mall and opened fire. The New York Times described the attacks as “chilling” and HBO produced a documentary that put faces to the terror of that day.

TOPICS#24
TAGS2424: LegacyFoxterrorism

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP