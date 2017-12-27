3 TV Shows To Make Your Holidays Less Stressful

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The holidays are a wonderful time. Your loved ones are near, you’re eating carbohydrates almost nonstop, and you get a break from the usual hustle and bustle of your job. On the flip side, unrelenting family time can be hazardous to your mental health, you’ve already started stressing about your “New Year, New You” workout plan so the cookie-induced guilt is eating you up inside, and the pile of work you left on your desk to deal with after the holiday break looms large in your memory.

How can you forget these holiday worries? Amazon Fire TV is here to help. Because sometimes you need a television series to help you escape from it all, and Fire TV has endless options for you. In the video above, Uproxx’s Miri Jediken highlights a few of those shows that are basically the television equivalent of mashed potatoes: comforting, enjoyable, and just what you need this holiday season. Love a good coming of age story that will make you laugh and cringe in equal measure? Red Oaks on Amazon Prime Video is tailor-made for you. Looking for some witty escapism with an incredible score? Try Mozart In The Jungle. If you’re a fan of superheroes but you’re looking for something with a twist, the hilarious foibles of The Tick will be right up your alley.

Sure, you may have just realized that you forgot to buy tape for your massive gift-wrapping session, but with all of Fire TV’s streaming apps, at least you’ve got the entertainment on lock.