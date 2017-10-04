Uproxx

In Uproxx’s original documentary series Us Against The World, coach Roderick Rhodes, a former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA player, manages to turn the Cordia High School basketball team into a winner before a backlash leads to players being harassed and Rhodes eventually losing his job. The 10-part docuseries from Uproxx focuses on what follows, how Rhodes disputes the school board’s decision, and how his players continue their journeys with a new coach and a new host of challenges ahead of them.

Whether you’re familiar with this story or not, Us Against The World is a worthwhile option for your next binge-watch. Read on if you need a little more convincing.

It’s Generating Buzz

Us Against The World is a series designed to start a larger conversation, and buzz is certainly building. Basketball is in the DNA of Kentucky sports, so many statewide websites are anxious to relive the frustration depicted in the docu-series after living through them first hand. The series has also been getting shoutouts from correspondents for the New York Times and Barstool College Sports, as well as national sports sites like Awful Announcing and Black Sports Online.

It’s Got Something For Fans Of Classic Basketball Documentaries

Following in the footsteps of classics like Hoop Dreams, Through The Fire, and others that show athletics as a possible way out, Us Against The World shows the Cordia kids finding, not necessarily basketball superstardom at the next level, but structure, family, and a cause which gives them the strength to overcome adversity.