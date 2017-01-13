Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events — the 2005 film based on Daniel Handler’s popular book series of the same name — was just that: unfortunate. But Netflix is giving Count Olaf another chance. Except this time, it’s as a TV series, with Neil Patrick Harris, not Jim Carrey, in the lead supremely eccentric role. If you cast NPH, you know there’s going to be singing (ask any Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog fan), and it doesn’t take long for the Tony-winning How I Met Your Mother star to belt out a tune.

It’s during the opening credits.

“Look away, look away, look away, look away,” Harris warns through the power of song, “this show will wreck your evening, your whole life, and your day. Every single episode is nothing but dismay. So look away, look away, look away.” If the theme isn’t already stuck in your head, it will be after one episode. This is why I demand that all Netflix series have memorable theme songs, like BoJack Horseman or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. You’re probably going to hear it 5-10 times in a day; might as well be good. That much exposure to Barenaked Ladies’ “Big Bang Theory Theme” might drive you insane.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is available on Netflix.