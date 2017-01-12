What’s On Tonight: ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Drops On Netflix And ‘Colony’ Returns

Netflix



A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) – Netflix is tackling another revival/remake with its latest offering. I say remake because, if you’ll remember, there was once a pretty terrible movie version of this story with Jim Carrey in the lead. Thankfully the show is much better and Neil Patrick Harris is pretty spectacular as the evil, plotting Count Olaf. The story’s the same – the three orphaned Baudelaire siblings get shuffled from family to family as their greedy guardian maneuvers to take their sizable inheritance — but word is the Netflix version is better-told and just plain fun, as long as you ignore the similarities between a narcissistic con man who likes to bend the truth to suit his own needs and our current president elect.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with Broussard returning home; Will and Kate struggling to keep the family together; and Snyder receiving a job offer from a mysterious organization.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Gordon Ramsay introduces a new twist tonight and puts the chefs through a series of three challenges in order to determine who gets to wear the coveted black jacket.

NBA Basketball: Bulls at Knicks (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s Chicago at New York in an Eastern Conference matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian (E!, 8:00 p.m.) – Why don’t we just go ahead and call E! the Kardashian Network already? One of the K clan – Khloe – gets her own show which follows the star as she helps overweight people attain their dream revenge bodies. First up: a man whose weight gain led to heartbreak when the love of his life ended their relationship.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A corporate vice president visits the store to make sure a brand name change goes smoothly and details about Jonah’s past are revealed.

The Great American Baking Show (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with the two remaining bakers whipping up their last dishes and one being crowned the winner.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – Chidi confides in Eleanor who’s busy hatching a plan with Tahini while Michael makes a shocking discovery.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack, Brooke and the millennials must clear Roland’s name after the leader of the Chicago Adventure Society accuses him of fabricating the story of the expedition that rocketed him to fame.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Manning and Halstead deal with a patient’s death as Maggie faces her past when her arresting officer arrives at the hospital in bad shape.

Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Some A-list stars gather for the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie and the rest of the ladies keep Jill’s pregnancy a secret from Christy. Of course, she finds out, so you can imagine how things go after that.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Another reality cooking show from Fox, this time about celebrities who critique each other’s dishes at intimate dinner parties. Tonight, siblings Brandy and Ray J prepare a challenging meal and Lance Bass and his mother, Diane, prepare a southern feast.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Matt, Greg and Heather suspect Joan is having an affair and Tyler and Clementine announce their plans to move out.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Wanda Sykes takes on Don Cheadle.

Pure Genius (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – James and Zoe’s relationship continues to bother Malik while Zoe has an awkward run-in with James’ new crush. On the medical side of things, the team employs a radical treatment to help a teenager with a rare skin blistering disorder heal in time for her prom and James is tempted to try his experimental cure on Louis Keating as his GSS condition worsens.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Red looks into a new business opportunity as the team rushes to prevent a crime predicted by a diorama.

Caraoke Showdown (Spike, 10:30 p.m.) – Spike’s Carpool Karaoke knock-off premieres with host Craig Robinson picking unsuspecting people to jam out with him in a car.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: LL Cool J, Octavia Spencer, SZA

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kevin Bacon, Greta Gerwig, Nick Thune

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tom Selleck, Craig Robinson, A$AP Mob

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jude Law, Sullivan Stapleton, Action Bronson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi, Jessica Biel, Jamie T

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Cecile Richards

Conan: Mark Wahlberg, Elle Fanning, Judah & the Lion