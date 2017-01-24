Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Let’s face facts: Aaron Paul’s iconic Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman will probably never appear in its successful prequel series, Better Call Saul. Sure Paul is still absolutely adorable, though whether or not he and the showrunners could (or would actually want to) pull off a much younger Pinkman for a one-off in Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) origin story remains to be seen. Yet none of this has stopped the 37-year-old actor from constantly teasing fans and interviewers about the prospect of reviving his Breaking Bad character — even if just for a short cameo.

Hence why Paul happily obliged talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’ questions about the matter on Tuesday. “Will you be on Better Call Saul?” she asked him point blank. To his credit, Paul dove right into the matter instead of overtly skirting the question altogether — though he did flip-flop enough to probably drive a few Breaking Bad fans mad with confusion: “God I hope so… Maybe I already shot the… Yeah we just, they just wrapped the last season… Yeah, I could be. Yeah I would love to be on.”

Sensing what Paul was doing, Ellen joked “you don’t want to promote it by any means. No, we want people to just be surprised.” The actor agreed, though not before his host added the need for him to actually promote his appearance on Better Call Saul on her show once it actually happens. Even though, of course, it’s not actually happening and probably never will.

Who knows? Maybe Pinkman will actually show up in a future episode of the series like fellow alum Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) — albeit somewhere in a dark room, and hidden way in the back for good measure. After all, we know what Paul himself thinks about the infamous “squat cobbler,” so what would Jesse Pinkman have to say about it?