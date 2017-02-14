After 33 Combined Seasons, ABC Finally Casts A Black Bachelorette

ABC

It’s almost hard to believe, but ABC has force-fed the public a certain type of love for 33 combined seasons of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette/everyone’s favorite drunk cousin Bachelor In Paradise. For years, Americans have uncorked bottles of wine, settled into their couches, and talked sh*t while women in false eyelashes cry over the fact that a man on a reality television show that has him date dozens of women at a time isn’t spending enough time with them. We scoff and call it vapid, and yet we are glued to the train wreck every time. Well, at the very, very least, your favorite trash television show is about to get a little bit more diverse, as Rachel Lindsay, who is currently a contestant on The Bachelor, will be the franchise’s first black Bachelorette.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official announcement will be made on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will mark a big step forward in diversity for the notoriously white franchise. Lindsay, an attorney from Texas, is currently attempting to woo the current Bachelor, fourth timer Nick Viall, but one would assume that she will not be receiving that final rose. Honestly, Lindsay has had some of the best chemistry with Viall all season and has served as a classy juxtaposition against the horror show that is Corrine.

It’ll be interesting to see how the show evolves with a woman of color as the figurehead. Lindsay also is well-educated and employed, which puts her far ahead of all the chicken enthusiasts and aspiring dolphin trainers that populate Bachelor Mansion.

(Via THR)