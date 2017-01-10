abc

With the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour under way, ABC announced a slew of midseason premiere dates for its returning heavy-hitters — as well as several new shows and a miniseries. Chief among the network’s notables were writer and producer Dustin Lance Black’s (Milk, J. Edgar) new mini-series When We Rise, and the television remake of the 1979 science fiction thriller Time After Time (in which H.G. Wells pursues Jack the Ripper in the modern era). Yet the news that Downward Dog (guaranteed to be your new favorite talking dog show) finally got a premiere date is what has us champing at the bit.

The last anyone heard of the surreal single-camera show, which is based on an internet series, was when a new trailer appeared last May. That was eight months ago. Per ABC’s press release, however, it seems the new program led by Allison Tolman (Fargo) and co-creator Samm Hodges will get some much-needed playtime during the summer of 2017. Which is fantastic news, as all good dogs deserve plenty of playtime out in the sun.

Check out the full lineup below, with all times listed in ET:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy

9:00-10:00 p.m. — Scandal (Season Six Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. — How to Get Away with Murder MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 — THURSDAY, MARCH 2

9:00-11:00 p.m. — When We Rise SUNDAY, MARCH 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. — Once Upon a Time

9:00-11:00 p.m. — Time After Time (Two-Hour Premiere) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

10:00-11:00 p.m. — Designated Survivor THURSDAY, MARCH 9

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Catch (Season Two Premiere) SUNDAY, MARCH 12

9:00-10:00 p.m. — Time After Time (Time-Period Premiere) SUNDAY, MARCH 12

10:00-11:00 p.m. — American Crime (Season Three Premiere) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

8:30-9:00 p.m. — Imaginary Mary (Sneak Peek) TUESDAY, APRIL 4

9:30-10:00 p.m. — Imaginary Mary (Time-Period Premiere) WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8:00-11:00 p.m. — Dirty Dancing

Even so, that ABC decided to postpone the show since announcing it last summer may be concerning for anyone who’s been jonesing for a good show about a talking dog. Still, with guaranteed premiere dates for Once Upon a Time and Designated Survivor in early March, ABC will have plenty of other fantasy shows for the dog lovers out there.