The Best 'Clueless Gamer' Segments From Conan

Adam Pally Was Drunk When He Picked His ‘Greatest’ Costume For ‘Conan’ Yet

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.21.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Whenever Adam Pally visits Conan, he comes dressed in a new ridiculous costume. It’s like Paul Rudd’s never-not-funny “Mac & Me” bit, but with Borat, or the Mask Lincoln, or a Buckingham Palace guard. On Monday night’s episode, the Making History star wore his, to quote Conan, “greatest thing” yet: Fatman. Think Batman… but fat (Kevin Smith is going to be pissed). “This time when they called, and they were like, ‘What do you want to dress up as,’ I was really drunk,” Pally explained, “and so I answered something I don’t remember, and then I didn’t check it until about 20 minutes ago.” He immediately regretted his decision: “I’ve been in this suit for about 15 minutes, and I’m already breathing like Tony Soprano trying to fall asleep.”

This is why you don’t drink and drive and pick costumes for late-night shows.

Meanwhile, Pally is public enemy #1 in the far-right corners of the internet after TMZ asked him who he’d “spend an hour with” if he could go back in time, and Pally responded, “I’d have to kill Trump or Hitler. Or maybe I’d go back and love them more, so that they wouldn’t do these things.” Pally and Snoop Dogg have so much in common; they should do a couples’ costume the next time they’re on Conan. Maybe Sam and Al from Quantum Leap?

Around The Web

TAGSADAM PALLYCONAN
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 7 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP