Web Culture Editor
03.31.17

The finale of HBO’s miniseries Big Little Lies airs on Sunday, and if you’ve been watching, you’ve probably got some pretty serious theories. I’m still back and forth on who eats it (and who the supposed murderer is), but without having read any spoilers I think we can all agree that Perry is definitely Jane’s rapist (as well as Ziggy’s father), and one or both of his sons are the little sociopaths tormenting Amabella.

With so much speculation wrapped up into the various secrets of the show, you’d have to imagine it’s probably pretty exhausting for those who worked on the project. Adam Scott, who plays Madeline’s (Reese Witherspoon) husband Ed, confirmed this during a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night. Luckily for him, he’s gotten pretty good at deflecting the various theories thrown his way.

“People are always, always trying to guess,” he told Corden and fellow guest Michael Peña. “I’ve had to figure out different versions of a poker face, because every once in awhile someone throws it and hits it right on the head and gets it perfectly, and I have to be like, ‘Wait wait, what? Say it again?’ And I think I’ve thrown a lot of people off the scent.”

Scott then got a chance to show off his skills, as Corden and Peña proceeded to grill him with theories, including a couple of my aforementioned ones. (See? Everybody knows it.) “There aren’t twins. What twins?” “Ohhh, the bullies. At the school.”

At least we don’t have much longer to wait. Come Sunday, all will be revealed.

