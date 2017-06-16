Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before his death in early June, Adam West kept himself busy with a number of acting gigs. Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy had kept the 88-year-old voice actor on for a popular recurring role as the mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island, while the upcoming animated feature Batman vs. Two-Face will pit his famous Bruce Wayne/Batman and Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson/Robin against William Shatner’s Harvey Dent/Two-Face. A followup to the 2016 animated movie Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, this sequel will again reunite much of the surviving original cast members of the 1960s Batman live-action series.

Despite its cancellation, however, we shouldn’t forget the DC Comics-inspired NBC sitcom Powerless, in which West would be played a non-Batman role. “Win, Luthor, Draw” never aired, but DC All Access made the full finale episode available on YouTube late Friday to commemorate the legendary actor. “DC All Access is proud to present this episode in its entirety for a limited time as a tribute to West and his DC legacy,” read a statement.

Executive producers Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern announced the full episode’s release on Twitter. “Thrilled that everyone can now see the #Powerless finale featuring the dearly departed Adam West,” said the former. “Loved making this show.”

Halpern added fans “[could] finally watch the finale” in its entirety despite what happened to the show. “Adam West guested. It’s bananas. I miss this show. Hope you watch and enjoy!”