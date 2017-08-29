Adult Swim

When it comes to season 7 of Game Of Thrones, the criticism was much stronger than we’ve seen before. You could point a finger at the show becoming too popular and fighting against the inevitable tide of criticism that comes with the mainstream, but it’s always been a popular show. You could also call out how it’s uncharted territory for David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and the rest of the folks behind the show. They’re now without the word of George R.R. Martin guiding them, so it is they’re version of what is happening as opposed to Martin’s version adapted.

But that’s not something you can verify. What you can pin down is something being off and many fans have pointed to the writing, even calling the seventh season “fan fiction” at times.

That’s probably why Adult Swim, in their typical snarky bumper fashion, addressed last night’s big finale in a way that echoed those criticisms: