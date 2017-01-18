Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

America’s Funniest Home Videos first premiered all the way back in 1990, so as you can imagine the past 27 years have seen a lot of nut shots. So many, in fact, that for the ABC show’s 600th episode this week the clip overlords put together the above supercut of 600 groin hits in 600 seconds — quite the incredible feat!

Clocking in at just over 10 minutes long, this clip has got everything: kicks to the crotch, balls to the crotch, bats to the crotch, snouts to the crotch, lightsabers to the crotch, logs to the crotch, unruly children to the crotch, animals to the crotch, skateboards to the crotch — did I mention balls to the crotch? — and much, much more, all accompanied with the requisite “OWWW!”

Last week AFV head writer and nut shot expert Mike Palleschi spoke with EW about what makes for the best groin hit video, and he said: “I think it’s all about the reaction. Someone who gets a great hit but doesn’t show the pain, it’s like, “Well, who cares?” But even a minor hit and a good grimace — it’s all about the grimace. You’ve got to feel his pain.”

Well, if it’s pain you want to feel, this certainly ought to do it for you!