Celebrate 600 Episodes Of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With 600 Crotch Shots In 600 Seconds

01.18.17 33 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

America’s Funniest Home Videos first premiered all the way back in 1990, so as you can imagine the past 27 years have seen a lot of nut shots. So many, in fact, that for the ABC show’s 600th episode this week the clip overlords put together the above supercut of 600 groin hits in 600 seconds — quite the incredible feat!

Clocking in at just over 10 minutes long, this clip has got everything: kicks to the crotch, balls to the crotch, bats to the crotch, snouts to the crotch, lightsabers to the crotch, logs to the crotch, unruly children to the crotch, animals to the crotch, skateboards to the crotch — did I mention balls to the crotch? — and much, much more, all accompanied with the requisite “OWWW!”

Last week AFV head writer and nut shot expert Mike Palleschi spoke with EW about what makes for the best groin hit video, and he said: “I think it’s all about the reaction. Someone who gets a great hit but doesn’t show the pain, it’s like, “Well, who cares?” But even a minor hit and a good grimace — it’s all about the grimace. You’ve got to feel his pain.”

Well, if it’s pain you want to feel, this certainly ought to do it for you!

TAGSafvAMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOSNUT SHOTS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP