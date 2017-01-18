Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week on Agents of SHIELD, we learned who the real villain this season is, that Android May has no idea she’s an android, and that the evil Senator who’s after Inhumans is so evil, she’d gut-shoot her own brother and dump him in a lake. Which, uh, might come back to haunt her considering he apparently can regenerate at will.

The midseason premiere is showing a lot of promise, bringing the show back to its superspy espionage lane after a diversion into street crime and the supernatural. And there’s some interesting stuff in the pipeline, not least with May, which is giving Ming-Na Wen a chance to stretch her acting muscles after a little too much time out of the limelight. Needless to say, the evil plan of the real bad guy is heading off the rails in this episode, which raises the question of how the fake May will deal with the real one showing up.

Also of interest is just what the connection Senator Nadeer has to the Watchdogs, the human supremacist group that’s been annoying our heroes all season. Why is she backing the science fiction version of the Klu Klux Klan? We’ll likely learn more about it tonight at 10pm ET on ABC. Join us, won’t you?