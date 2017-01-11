Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Agents of SHIELD wrapped it up for the winter break, it more or less reverted back to square one. Daisy is back as a member of SHIELD, Coulson and May patched up their differences, Robbie was sent to some trans-dimensional rift to pop out again during sweeps, and Mack and Yo-Yo were finally dating. Oh, right, except May is actually a Life Model Decoy (evil android, for you non-Marvel zombies), and the original Life Model Decoy, Ava, read a Satanic tome that made her engineer an evil brain!

That’s where the new season arc, LMD, begins for the show, and it appears they’re going for something of an Invasion of the Body Snatchers vibe as LMDs replace various SHIELD agents and SHIELD equipment suddenly starts trying to kill its owners. There’s a lot riding on this arc, too, as the first half of the season was a bit lackluster and had ratings to match. Of course, the timeslot might have something to do with it: ABC has had trouble keeping anything on Tuesdays at 10 alive for quite a while. Still, the show looks like it’ll be able to finish out its season, if nothing else, and if it can find a firmer creative footing with this new arc, things might perk up. We’ll find out tonight at 10pm EST on ABC. Join us, won’t you?