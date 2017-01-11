Let’s Talk This Week’s Geeky TV: ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Returns With Androids

#Marvel
01.10.17 5 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

When Agents of SHIELD wrapped it up for the winter break, it more or less reverted back to square one. Daisy is back as a member of SHIELD, Coulson and May patched up their differences, Robbie was sent to some trans-dimensional rift to pop out again during sweeps, and Mack and Yo-Yo were finally dating. Oh, right, except May is actually a Life Model Decoy (evil android, for you non-Marvel zombies), and the original Life Model Decoy, Ava, read a Satanic tome that made her engineer an evil brain!

That’s where the new season arc, LMD, begins for the show, and it appears they’re going for something of an Invasion of the Body Snatchers vibe as LMDs replace various SHIELD agents and SHIELD equipment suddenly starts trying to kill its owners. There’s a lot riding on this arc, too, as the first half of the season was a bit lackluster and had ratings to match. Of course, the timeslot might have something to do with it: ABC has had trouble keeping anything on Tuesdays at 10 alive for quite a while. Still, the show looks like it’ll be able to finish out its season, if nothing else, and if it can find a firmer creative footing with this new arc, things might perk up. We’ll find out tonight at 10pm EST on ABC. Join us, won’t you?

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSagents of shieldliveblogsMarvel

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP