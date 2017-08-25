Alec Baldwin Makes A Summer Stop On ‘SNL’ To Mock Donald Trump’s Looney Phoenix Rally

08.24.17

The summer edition of SNL‘s Weekend Update continues to kill it with the guest stars, this week featuring Alec Baldwin‘s take on Trump at his unhinged rally in Phoenix. This is the final episode of the summer series, and Baldwin certainly managed to bring some hilarious fireworks to close things out.

Tuesday’s Trump rally gave Baldwin plenty of material, starting with Kenan Thompson as the “Blacks For Trump” guy (who may or may not have been paid to be there). He then went on to mock Trump’s “clarification” of his Charlottesville remarks after commenting on the eclipse and declaring “Wow, everyone’s so white here.”

“As we all know, there was a tragic victim that came out of Charlottesville: me. Folks, as you know, the media has treated me so unfairly by reporting my entire remarks, even the bad ones.”

