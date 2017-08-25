The summer edition of SNL‘s Weekend Update continues to kill it with the guest stars, this week featuring Alec Baldwin‘s take on Trump at his unhinged rally in Phoenix. This is the final episode of the summer series, and Baldwin certainly managed to bring some hilarious fireworks to close things out.

“He’s listing off hate groups like they’re Pokémon cards.” #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/EDisrBUzL4 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Tuesday’s Trump rally gave Baldwin plenty of material, starting with Kenan Thompson as the “Blacks For Trump” guy (who may or may not have been paid to be there). He then went on to mock Trump’s “clarification” of his Charlottesville remarks after commenting on the eclipse and declaring “Wow, everyone’s so white here.”