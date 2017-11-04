PBS

Alec Baldwin says he will be temporarily suspending his Twitter activity following criticism of the actor’s recent Friday appearance on PBS News Hour.

On the program, Baldwin discussed the subject of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged rape of Rose McGowan.

“I didn’t know anything,” said Baldwin. “But I know that when you talked about Harvey Weinstein in the business, for example, for decades, you knew that he was highly intrusive in the process of making films. You know, his nickname was Harvey Scissorhands and he was very intrusive in the path of the directors who worked for him. Number two, you knew that he was a very intense guy and very bullying guy, and was shouting and screaming at people and exhorting them when he didn’t get his way. And, last but not least, you heard the rumor that he raped Rose McGowan. You heard that over and over. We have heard that for decades, and nothing was done.”

Pressed on why nothing was done, Baldwin suggested that payments to victims was a potential issue.

“Well, but what happened was that Rose McGowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case with him. And it was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case,” said Baldwin. “When women take money and are silenced by that money, even though they took the money and were silenced because they were told, beyond the money, it was the right thing for them to do, keep quiet, don’t make too many waves, it is going to hurt your career, when they do it, nonetheless, does it set back the cause of change? That’s an issue, I think.”