NBC/Broadway Video

Actor and America’s go-to Donald Trump conjurer Alec Baldwin could be bringing his homage in orange elsewhere in 2017. At least, that’s the direction Baldwin’s ABC News interview appears to be pointing to.

Baldwin noted that while he’s still ready for SNL duty, “other venues” are apparently in the cards. We don’t like his chances of getting an inauguration performance gig, but it’s not an unprecedented move. (Heck, Will Ferrell brought his George W. Bush from SNL to Broadway not that far back.) The mysterious “other venues” weren’t named, so let’s have a think about everything from musicals to chemistry lectures.

“I’m gonna do [‘Saturday Night Live’] as much as I can,” said the Match Game host. “And there’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”

Baldwin, who makes a tidy $1,400 an episode on the long-running NBC series, also cited Trump himself as “the head writer of all the material we do.”

“We just sit back and we look at Twitter, we read the news and we go, ‘There it is!’ And we probably should be, according to the WGA [Writers Guild of America], be giving Trump some writing credits for what he’s done for us,” said Baldwin. “We’re just gonna sit back and just let the good times roll.”

(Via ABC News)