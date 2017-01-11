You Can't Deny Jack Donaghy's 7 Most Crackerjack Life Hacks

Alec Baldwin’s Still Game For ‘SNL’ But Says His Trump May Emerge In ‘Other Venues’

#SNL
Author Profile Picture
Trending Writer
01.11.17

NBC/Broadway Video

Actor and America’s go-to Donald Trump conjurer Alec Baldwin could be bringing his homage in orange elsewhere in 2017. At least, that’s the direction Baldwin’s ABC News interview appears to be pointing to.

Baldwin noted that while he’s still ready for SNL duty, “other venues” are apparently in the cards. We don’t like his chances of getting an inauguration performance gig, but it’s not an unprecedented move. (Heck, Will Ferrell brought his George W. Bush from SNL to Broadway not that far back.) The mysterious “other venues” weren’t named, so let’s have a think about everything from musicals to chemistry lectures.

“I’m gonna do [‘Saturday Night Live’] as much as I can,” said the Match Game host. “And there’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”

Baldwin, who makes a tidy $1,400 an episode on the long-running NBC series, also cited Trump himself as “the head writer of all the material we do.”

“We just sit back and we look at Twitter, we read the news and we go, ‘There it is!’ And we probably should be, according to the WGA [Writers Guild of America], be giving Trump some writing credits for what he’s done for us,” said Baldwin. “We’re just gonna sit back and just let the good times roll.”

(Via ABC News)

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSALEC BALDWINdonald trumpSNL
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP