NBC/Broadway Video

Donald Trump thinks SNL is “unwatchable,” but the public disagrees.

Ratings for the long-long-long-long-long-running sketch series are at a 22-year high, and a recent episode hosted by Alec Baldwin was the show’s most-watched episode since 2011. The 30 Rock star’s infrequent though always (grotesquely) amusing Trump impression is a key factor in SNL‘s upswing in popularity, but he’s probably not going to be doing it much longer.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,” Baldwin recently told Extra host Mario Lopez. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it… Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any kind of sportsmanship. He remains bitter and angry. And you just want to look at him and go, you won!”