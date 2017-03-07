Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Alec Baldwin May Not Keep His Donald Trump Impression Going Much Longer

#SNL
03.07.17 2 hours ago

NBC/Broadway Video

Donald Trump thinks SNL is “unwatchable,” but the public disagrees.

Ratings for the long-long-long-long-long-running sketch series are at a 22-year high, and a recent episode hosted by Alec Baldwin was the show’s most-watched episode since 2011. The 30 Rock star’s infrequent though always (grotesquely) amusing Trump impression is a key factor in SNL‘s upswing in popularity, but he’s probably not going to be doing it much longer.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,” Baldwin recently told Extra host Mario Lopez. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it… Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any kind of sportsmanship. He remains bitter and angry. And you just want to look at him and go, you won!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSALEC BALDWINdonald trumpSNL
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP