When Elizabeth Warren was silenced on the floor of the Senate earlier this week, it became a rallying call to many online. Her attempt to read Coretta Scott King’s letter in opposition to Jeff Sessions appointment as a federal judge 1986 ended up becoming more powerful because she didn’t get to finish. The GOP attempts to keep her quiet had the opposite effect, likely causing a few issues for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Elizabeth Warren Silenced Over Coretta Scott King Letter
