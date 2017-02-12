Elizabeth Warren Silenced Over Coretta Scott King Letter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Gets Silenced Again While Speaking Out About Corruption On ‘Weekend Update’

02.12.17 58 mins ago

When Elizabeth Warren was silenced on the floor of the Senate earlier this week, it became a rallying call to many online. Her attempt to read Coretta Scott King’s letter in opposition to Jeff Sessions appointment as a federal judge 1986 ended up becoming more powerful because she didn’t get to finish. The GOP attempts to keep her quiet had the opposite effect, likely causing a few issues for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

