Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Current Trump-in-chief Alec Baldwin will be gracing Studio 8H with his hosting presence this weekend. Considering that Baldwin has managed to host more episodes than some cast members have even appeared in, we imagine he knows his way around the place.

This teaser served up features Baldwin reflecting on former highlights (Schweddy Balls, Tony Bennett) while questioning if he can return after saying goodbye. It’s a tall order, but there’s a monologue to be walked through…

“This was my home. This was my heartbeat. It feels like so many lifetimes ago,” explains the star of cinema’s The Shadow. “I thought I had said goodbye, but the pull of fate is undeniable. So I must return, I must find the strength to…”

The handsome video nestled above should explain the rest. Not explained in the teaser? Whether or not Melissa McCarthy’s miracle of a portrayal of Sean Spicer or the oft-suggested Rosie O’Donnell cameo is on the way. Odds are, viewers will tune in either way. Saturday Night Live is currently hitting ratings highs the program hasn’t seen in decades. Former host and frequent SNL critic Donald Trump would probably be inclined to declare those ratings “fake news,” so set your stopwatch for that.