Alessia Cara Braves Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Wheel Of Musical Impressions’ With Impressive Results

02.04.17

Alessia Cara will be making her SNL debut tonight and last night’s episode of The Tonight Show served as a quality sales pitch for catching that debut. Y’know, aside from wanting to know what Donald Trump is choosing to tweet about over things like Sunday’s Quebec mosque shooting.

Cara and host Jimmy Fallon got up to (surprise!) silly celebrity hijinks on Friday’s edition of the NBC late night staple. The “Here” recording artist was challenged to spin the “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” as stars like Jamie Foxx and Christina Aguilera have done before. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s an easy concept to walk into. Random singers and songs are “spun” with the guest or the host being challenged to pair a voice (like Mariah Carey or Tiny Tim or Frankee) with the corresponding song.

The wheel served up some challenging combos for the Canadian singer, but she was game to transform Lorde, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande into unlikely daycare hitmakers and TV theme song providers. Never one to say no to an impression, Fallon brought his version of Sting and Axl Rose into the proceedings. Simply put, this is exactly the sort of Tonight Show clip you imagine it is and Alessia Cara more than carries her weight with this slice of YouTube viewnip.

TAGSAlessia Caraimpressionsjimmy fallonWheel Of Musical Impressions
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

