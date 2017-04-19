Fact-Checking Trump's Bizarre Time Interview

Alex Jones And His Performance Art Earn The Spotlight On ‘The Daily Show’

Managing Editor, Trending
04.18.17

Lordy, it has been a memorable string of months for Infowars leader Alex Jones. Not only has been thrust into the mainstream thanks to his relationship with Albino Assassin Roger Stone and President Trump, but he’s also had some influence when it comes to the major moments of the day. They’re negative moments, like the Pizzagate controversy, but they’re still influential and they gave him a fair amount of attention during election 2016.

Now obviously the legend of Alex Jones extends further back than just the 2016 presidential election. He’s a man that snuck into the mythical Bohemian Grove, held a bullhorn at Ground Zero to claim the September 11th attacks were an inside job, and said that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation and nobody died. I would say allegedly and reportedly there, but Jones has broadcast these views out on his show and has sometimes defended them on national television. Take his memorable throwdown with Piers Morgan for example, with Jones passionately defending gun ownership by screaming, “1776 will commence again!”

Around The Web

TAGSALEX JONESdonald trumpINFOWARSTHE DAILY SHOW

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 14 hours ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP