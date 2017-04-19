Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lordy, it has been a memorable string of months for Infowars leader Alex Jones. Not only has been thrust into the mainstream thanks to his relationship with Albino Assassin Roger Stone and President Trump, but he’s also had some influence when it comes to the major moments of the day. They’re negative moments, like the Pizzagate controversy, but they’re still influential and they gave him a fair amount of attention during election 2016.

Now obviously the legend of Alex Jones extends further back than just the 2016 presidential election. He’s a man that snuck into the mythical Bohemian Grove, held a bullhorn at Ground Zero to claim the September 11th attacks were an inside job, and said that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag operation and nobody died. I would say allegedly and reportedly there, but Jones has broadcast these views out on his show and has sometimes defended them on national television. Take his memorable throwdown with Piers Morgan for example, with Jones passionately defending gun ownership by screaming, “1776 will commence again!”