WARNING: Spoilers for the 2014 finale of How I Met Your Mother ahead, just to be safe
The finale for How I Met Your Mother and its final season as a whole earned some divisive opinions from critics and fans that stuck with the show through nine seasons. The finale aired back in 2014 and has lived on in infamy since then, right alongside Lost, The Sopranos, and other questionable finales from television’s history. There are plenty of conversations to have about the true worth of a finale and how it reflects on an entire series, but we haven’t reached that point for HIMYM yet. We’re still debating the route the finale took, this time thanks to Alyson Hannigan.
While some members of the cast defend the finale and are already fielding questions about a reunion, Hannigan shared disappointment with the way the show ended during an interview in Australia:
“I was bummed they didn’t just make it a two-hour season-ender, so they would get to show certain parts [that were cut],” she explained.
“The table read for the finale was so good, so right, but it was also like 14 hours long.
“So when I actually saw the final version of the show, I was like ‘they cut out everything!’”
“It just seemed too quick. Obviously it was a tear-jerker, but with all the stuff that got cut out it was too fast … like ‘OK, now we’re going to find out the mum’s dead, then suddenly, OK — he’s with Robin now’, and you’re just like, ‘wait, what happened?!’”
