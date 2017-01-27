Dennis Reynold's Darkest Moments from 'Always Sunny'

‘It’s Always Sunny’ Gives Dennis The ‘Making A Murderer’ Treatment With Its Latest Preview

01.27.17

The idea that Dennis Reynolds is a murderer or serial murderer on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. This includes the D.E.N.N.I.S. system, his interest in eating a dog soup from this week’s episode, and just the several moments throughout the series where he has lost his cool and his real self comes out. It will be a disappointment if it never comes out that Dennis is a murderer, but it seems that the show is ready to tackle the subject with its February 1st episode.

