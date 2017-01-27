The idea that Dennis Reynolds is a murderer or serial murderer on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. This includes the D.E.N.N.I.S. system, his interest in eating a dog soup from this week’s episode, and just the several moments throughout the series where he has lost his cool and his real self comes out. It will be a disappointment if it never comes out that Dennis is a murderer, but it seems that the show is ready to tackle the subject with its February 1st episode.
Dennis Reynold's Darkest Moments from 'Always Sunny'
'It's Always Sunny' Gives Dennis The 'Making A Murderer' Treatment With Its Latest Preview
There are 3 comments
Dennis is definitely a serial killer. ‘The implication’ is from the Gang Buys a Boat. Everyone knows that, dum dum.
You burned my friend, Bozo!
How is this an opening sentence to a thing?