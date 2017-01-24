FXX

Throughout the show’s run, the Always Sunny gang has existed as a kind of burden on both the available men and women of the city of Philadelphia, leaving a trail of shattered hearts and tormented minds behind. Because there’s no coming back unchanged from an up close experience with Charlie’s obsessiveness, Dee’s desperation, Mac’s denial, and Dennis’ stalkerish tendencies.

For viewers, however, there are nuggets of wisdom to be gained from the romantic pitfalls of the Paddy’s Pub crew, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s no better time to examine their relationship missteps. In short, whatever the It’s Always Sunny gang does when it comes to dating and love, it’s probably a good idea to do the opposite.