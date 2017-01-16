Dennis Reynold's Darkest Moments from 'Always Sunny'

Watch The Sad Downward Spiral Of Rickety Cricket On ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

01.16.17 52 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The greatest thing about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is that it’s nothing if not reliable, as our own Brian Grubb noted in his review of season 12, “Everyone is still just awful and terrible, to each other and anyone they come into contact with.” Over the course of the show’s now 11+ seasons the gang has been really terrible to a lot of people they’ve come in contact with, but perhaps no character has suffered the brunt of their depravity quite like Matthew Mara, a.k.a. Rickety Cricket — played tragically by David Hornsby. And now, thanks to the above supercut titled “The Devolution of Rickety Cricket” making the rounds on Reddit, we can fully witness Cricket’s sad downward spiral in all its glory.

When we first meet Cricket in season two, he’s an upstanding member of the clergy who sadly throws it away for his unrequited love for Sweet Dee. And as you can see, things only go downhill for the poor guy from there. He eventually turns to a life drugs and prostitution on the streets, suffering every atrocity and indignity known to man — usually either directly or indirectly at the hands of Charlie, Dee, Dennis, Mac, and Frank.

You’d think a guy has hit his rock bottom when he ponders, aloud, whether or not his gaping neck wound looks like a dog’s vagina, but incredibly that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

(Via Reddit)

TAGSFXXIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIARICKETY CRICKET

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP