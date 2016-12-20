The end of the year is the time for lists and stats, and preferably lists of stats if you can swing it. And so, with that in mind, definitely check out Vulture‘s rundown of fun TV facts from 2016. It’s got lots of interesting information, like which show had the whitest audience, and which shows did best in various regions of the country, and which shows did best in various age groups, and so on. But the most interesting fact in the whole thing was probably this one: The audience for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is rich as heck.
The typical viewer of The Americans lives in a home where the average income is just north of $80,000 per year — a larger amount than all but one basic cable drama. Just edging it out: BBC America’s London Spy, whose audience makes an average of $81,600 annually. Interestingly, among comedies, a much more low-brow FX series — the beloved and long-running It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia— actually has the richest audience on basic cable. Sunny viewers take in a healthy $81,300 each year.
This might come off as an insult, which is not the intent because It’s Always Sunny is still churning out classic episodes over a decade into it’s run, but… this is weird, right? Like, this wouldn’t have been your first answer if someone asked you which basic cable audience had the richest audience. It’s just… it seems like more of a “people cracking up in a crappy apartment” show than a “professionals living in the suburbs” show. And you can’t even discount it by pointing out that there are not that many comedies on basic cable right now, because that figure is near the top even among dramas. It might be the only thing Sunny and London Spy have in common, to be honest.
Until we figure this out for real, let’s all just assume Warren Buffett is a huge fan and he’s skewing the numbers.
It’s not thoroughly unsurprising considering that Sunny is a high-minded show about scumbags, or to paraphrase Rob McElhenny ‘Seinfeld on crack.’ Add in the show’s age and it’s probable that the show’s audience discovered it in college/high school and have aged to be young professionals with good salaries. It’d be interesting to see if the average salary has risen over it’s run or stayed constant.
Evil rich people want to know what it’s like to be poor.
I think it was people cracking up in a crappy apartment eight years ago who then went on to be moderately successful. Present commenter excluded.
I used the D.E.N.N.I.S. system to income my wealth greatly. Now I make almost $$$$$$$$$$ a month just sitting at home collecting royalties on kitten mittens. The Paddy’s egg also is a big earner. PM me for huge $$$$$$$ opportunities!
This is good commenting.
my Uncle was a Vice president at sony pictures, Managing Editor at the Times/Tribune, and it blew my mind that South Park was his favorite show.
Bird law is very lucrative.
Milksteaks don’t come cheap.
It could also maybe be a coastal thing? $80k in, say, San Francisco is more like $40k in Tulsa. If its viewership is heavily coastal, that would probably skew the income averages.
It’s really easy to be a garbage person when you make plenty of money. When you’re broke you don’t have time for these kind of antics or watching people do them on TV.
“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” is for people who need it! it’s not for over-privileged pieces of shit who want to sit on the stoop and drink all day! #welfarestore