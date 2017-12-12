8 Things To Watch If You’re Over The Holiday Classics

Paramount

The holidays are right around the corner, and that means curling up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa, your loved ones, and those holiday movies and television shows that make the season feel magical. Sure, you’ve got presents, tinsel, and enough cookies to send you into a comfortable sugar coma, but there’s just something about those holiday classics that really put you in the merry mood. Is it even Christmas until you’ve seen John McClain stop Hans Gruber or you’ve cried while watching George Bailey realize that life would suck without him? I think not.

Luckily, Amazon Fire TV is here for all of your streaming needs. Whether you’ve seen these movies a dozen times or you’re discovering a new family favorite, Fire TV has virtually all the shows and movies you need — thanks to apps like Netflix, Hulu, SHOWTIME, and HBO — to ensure that no stone is left unturned in your pursuit of holiday entertainment. And if you’re looking for a few outside of the box options that are slightly off the typical Christmassy path, these movies and TV shows are a good place to start.

The Holiday — Available On Amazon Video

Everyone thinks about Love, Actually as the ultimate Christmas romcom, and while it is indeed wonderful, everyone should also add the criminally slept on The Holiday to their list as well. It’s the ultimate form of wish fulfillment — finding love, life, and a new purpose when you take a trip overseas — and is the perfect movie for a cozy night in with your sweetie. If the awkward friends-to-lovers dance between Kate Winslet and Jack Black doesn’t win you over, you just might be a Grinch.

The Nightmare Before Christmas — Netflix

There is a significant amount of debate as to whether or not The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, but perhaps the best answer is “both.” The tale of Jack Skellington finding his true place in the midst of the holiday hubbub is a spooky, spritely favorite for a reason, with clever animation and songs that will be stuck in your head for days (but in a good way). If you’re looking for a movie to mix up the usual slate of feel-good flicks, here’s your spooky chance.