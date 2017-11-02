‘American Crime Story’ Teases Season 2 With A Stylish And Sinister TV Spot

#American Crime Story
11.01.17 6 mins ago

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson came out in February 2016, but it today’s crowded world of peak TV, it feels like been a couple decades since we saw the anthology’s acclaimed debut. At the risk of sounding greedy, season 2 can’t come early enough. Especially with this year’s season 2 and 3 reshuffling.

The latest tease for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is a stylish and sinister sort of TV spot befitting something under the Ryan Murphy FX umbrella. The 30-second preview features a bathing suit clad Darren Criss (portraying serial killer Andrew Cunanan) traveling through water to get to Edgar Ramirez’s Gianni Versace. It’s more of atmosphere and aesthetic brand of promo than a sizzle reel laying out the assorted things to come. In addition to Criss and Ramirez, the cast features the likes of Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico and Max Greenfield reportedly as Santo Versace.

Also making an appearance in the TV spot on top of Criss’ water stalking? An official premiere date for the upcoming season. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is slated to make its debut on January 17, 2018. A third season focusing on Hurricane Katrina is scheduled to follow it.

