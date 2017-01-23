FX

Back in October of 2016, at the time only about halfway through the season of American Horror Story: Roanoke, Ryan Murphy spilled the beans on an upcoming crossover season of the horror anthology series that would ostensibly bring characters from Murder House and Coven together. There was no set timeline for such a season other than the fact that it wouldn’t be happening the following year, and there were precious few other details to go by.

In a new interview with EW however, Murphy expanded upon the idea, despite the fact that we still probably won’t be seeing it come to fruition anytime soon. (Although we’ll just take whatever we can get at this point.)

“It’s a character from season 1 that will be thrust into the world that you are left with at the end of Coven, which is sort of like the male/female/witch academy,” Murphy says of the future season of American Horror Story. “And then all of those characters will intertwine, which is confusing because some of them are from seasons 1 and 3. Like, Sarah Paulson will probably be playing 18 characters.”

Given the fact that the only characters who made it out alive at the end of season one’s Murder House were Sarah Paulson’s psychic Billie Dean Howard, the devil baby, and Constance, played by Jessica Lange who pretty clearly stated that she was done with the series (in spite of appearing in Murphy’s upcoming Feud alongside Susan Sarandon), it’s not hard to figure out who the season will likely focus on. Although which other 16 characters Sarah Paulson will be playing remains to be seen.

Earlier this month FX renewed American Horror Story for two additional seasons — and while FX CEO John Landgraf says the plans are already being laid for the upcoming season seven, seasons eight and nine are still up in the air, so it’s possible we could be seeing this crossover in 2018 or 2019.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)