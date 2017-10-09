FX

This week’s new episode of American Horror Story: Cult, “Mid-Western Assassin,” initially featured a pretty graphic mass shooting scene set at a political rally, which was especially disturbing given the recent events surrounding the massacre in Las Vegas last week when 58 people were gunned down at a country music festival. Given that screeners of the episode had been made available to critics, rumors quickly began circulating as many wondered if and how FX would retool the scene, which is integral to the plot of the episode.

At the New Yorker festival over the weekend, series creator Ryan Murphy ultimately revealed his decision to re-cut the scene. “I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victims’ rights,” he said. “I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture, because someone who was affected might watch that, and it could trigger something or make them feel upset.”

FX has also now released an official statement, confirming Murphy’s decision to re-cut the episode airing Tuesday night, however the unedited version will also be available online.

In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday, October 10, 10 PM ET/PT). This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+.

Having seen the episode in question I can personally attest to the disturbing nature, and will have a recap up shortly after the episode airs. Suffice to say, it seems like they’re making the right call here.