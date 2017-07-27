The Official Poster For ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Has A Literal ‘Hive Mind’ Theme To It

07.27.17

By now you may have seen the above first teaser FX released for its upcoming 2016 election-themed season of American Horror Story: Cult, which features some Juggalo-ass looking clowns with a red and black color palette, as well as a brand spankin’ new interactive website with more clowns and bees, of all things. How clowns and bees factor into a season that revolves around politics and a cult is still a mystery, but perhaps a clue can be gleaned from the first official poster, which dropped earlier today.

Hive mind, get it? Speaking of that interactive website, on Wednesday the second week of clues were released to fans, which appears to give a first good glimpse of what appears to be Evan Peters’ blue-haired character Kai and Sarah Paulson’s Ally (names according to Ryan Murphy on Twitter), who apparently play lovers in the upcoming season.

