By now you may have seen the above first teaser FX released for its upcoming 2016 election-themed season of American Horror Story: Cult, which features some Juggalo-ass looking clowns with a red and black color palette, as well as a brand spankin’ new interactive website with more clowns and bees, of all things. How clowns and bees factor into a season that revolves around politics and a cult is still a mystery, but perhaps a clue can be gleaned from the first official poster, which dropped earlier today.

Be of like mind. The official poster for #AHSCult is here. pic.twitter.com/oRGmYQXXia — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2017

Hive mind, get it? Speaking of that interactive website, on Wednesday the second week of clues were released to fans, which appears to give a first good glimpse of what appears to be Evan Peters’ blue-haired character Kai and Sarah Paulson’s Ally (names according to Ryan Murphy on Twitter), who apparently play lovers in the upcoming season.