FX

The third week of reveals for American Horror Story: Cult has finally given us a few glimpses at the cast for the upcoming season of the horror anthology series. It’s all bees and menacing clowns again, possibly connected to the return of Twisty the Clown. If this ends up being about some cult devoted to Dandy and not Twisty, that might be disappointing. Until that becomes a fact, we have some chilling teasers with devilish clowns and some apparent connection to the 2016 election.

While that last note seems more like a false lead planted by Ryan Murphy to kick off this season, the reality is bringing along a few familiar faces for the ride against the Cult. The latest tease over at the AHS: Cult official site introduced some of the newer cast members to the world of American Horror Story, giving them each their own photo introduction with some ominous undertones in the background.

The show’s official Twitter account also gave us a look at Evan Peters look for the new series, revealing that he’ll be sporting some blue hair in his role as Kai on the new season. We also know that Emma Roberts will return to the show following the end of Scream Queens, but she’s not the only one.