The First ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Trailer Relives Election Night 2016

#American Horror Story
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.22.17

As America moves further away from November 8, 2016, we get closer to November 3, 2020. But first, we have the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Cult, which relives that fateful 2016 night.

The trailer for the seventh season of FX’s hit show begins in Michigan, where Ally (Sarah Paulson) is screaming in horror over Donald Trump becoming president by winning the electoral vote over Hillary Clinton, something he never mentioned again. Meanwhile, across town, Kai (a blue-haired Evan Peters) is humping Trump’s face in excitement. From there, we learn that Ally’s fear of clowns has been getting worse since election night (she better stay out of Washington D.C., am I right, folks?), and that Kai makes Winter (Billie Lourd) go undercover as Ally’s nanny. Also, Twisty the Clown is back.

“[Cult is] about illuminating and highlighting people who don’t have a voice in our culture,” creator Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter about the new season, “people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away.” The flip side of that is someone like Kai, who says, “If you get people scared enough, they will set the world on fire.” It’s true: every time I see a clown, I want to set something on fire. American Horror Story: Cult premieres on September 5.

