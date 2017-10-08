‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Is Editing Its Mass Shooting Episode In Response To The Tragedy In Las Vegas

In the wake of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 dead and over 500 people injured, the people behind American Horror Story: Cult have decided to re-edit and upcoming episode to lighten the graphic violence depicted in a storyline’s shooting massacre. According to reports, the extended sequence will leave the shooting mostly off-screen. At the New Yorker Festival, creator Ryan Murphy explained why he decided to re-cut the October 10th episode:

“I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victims’ rights. I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture, because someone who was affected might watch that, and it could trigger something or make them feel upset. So our decision was to re-edit it, and I felt that that was the right move.”

This thoughtful decision comes after Netflix pulled The Punisher from New York Comic-Con due to the terrible events in Las Vegas, and is the latest in a long line of delays by violent shows in response to the large number of mass shootings in the United States. USA Network delayed their sniper thriller Shooter multiple times, NBC’s The Carmichael Show was pushed back after the Republican baseball game incident in which a shooter wounded four people, including a senator, and

